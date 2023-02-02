NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $129.50 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $149.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

