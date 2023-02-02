Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.30) to €5.40 ($5.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.52) to €5.50 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.