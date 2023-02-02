Northgate (LON:NTG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.00

Shares of Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.09) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.16). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.09), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares trading hands.
Northgate Trading Down 3.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 250 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250. The company has a market cap of £333.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Northgate
Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.
Read More
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.