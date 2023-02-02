NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,511 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,893,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,001,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.84. 19,043,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,841,824. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $532.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

