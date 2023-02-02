NXM (NXM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $85,774.08

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $338.87 million and $85,774.08 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $51.39 or 0.00219242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

