O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY23 guidance to >$2.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 1,356,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,211. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 8.52%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in O-I Glass by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

