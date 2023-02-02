Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 6,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 1,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $51.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Announces Dividend

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

(Get Rating)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.