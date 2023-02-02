Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.97. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 479,772 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $326.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 119.35%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 7,328 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,648.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,122,089 shares in the company, valued at $21,427,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 19.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 51.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

