Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Okta makes up 2.8% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $5.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,043. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $203.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

