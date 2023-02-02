Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $380.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $275.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $365.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.83 and its 200 day moving average is $287.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $374.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

