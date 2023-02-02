OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 226 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $119.01 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.54.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.