OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP opened at $23.67 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64.

