OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

MGC stock opened at $141.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.41. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $162.74.

