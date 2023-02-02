OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $176,542,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $108.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $143.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

