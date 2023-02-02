OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 137,691 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,691 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.12% of Hanesbrands worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 180.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 3.2 %

HBI stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

