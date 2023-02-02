Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 476,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $67,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.3 %

ORI opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Stories

