OMG Network Price Tops $1.52 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00006322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $213.42 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00092310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00061913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025371 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000235 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.