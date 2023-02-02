Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Trading Up 13.6 %
NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.50. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,658.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
