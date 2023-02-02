Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.50. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,658.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

