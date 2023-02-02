Oppenheimer Cuts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $72.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

