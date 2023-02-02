Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $48.17

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.17 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 43.10 ($0.53). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.54), with a volume of 12,562 shares.

Orchard Funding Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.10.

Orchard Funding Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 4.12%. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

