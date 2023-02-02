Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $105.85. 297,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Oshkosh by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

