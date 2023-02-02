Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.50 EPS.
Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,614. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
