Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $95.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.90.
Otis Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $85.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.