Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $95.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $85.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

