Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.45

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.45 and last traded at $101.43, with a volume of 280145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

Owens Corning Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,503,000 after purchasing an additional 149,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,272,000 after purchasing an additional 403,154 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

