Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.97. 1,353,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.07.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 140.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6,859.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 260.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 66,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

