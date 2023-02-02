PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Shares of PACW stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after buying an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after buying an additional 918,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 699,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

