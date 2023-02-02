PARK CIRCLE Co Has $1.43 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

PARK CIRCLE Co cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.5% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.09. 126,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,483. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.