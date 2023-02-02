PARK CIRCLE Co Sells 78,075 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

PARK CIRCLE Co lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,075 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,243,000 after buying an additional 4,791,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 844,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

