Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $403.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

PH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.42.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,317. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $344.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.84.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

