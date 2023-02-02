PARSIQ Achieves Market Cap of $25.33 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $25.33 million and $7.22 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 32.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

