Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $746,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK traded up $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $75.50. 408,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,996. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 75.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.