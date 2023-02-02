Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $340.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.81.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.