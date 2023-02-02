PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72,137 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund grew its position in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.16. 3,084,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,348,695. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $131.45. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

