Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTON. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.02.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The company had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

