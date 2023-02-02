Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $40.35.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The company had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,468,000 after acquiring an additional 557,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $68,850,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

