Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $999.60M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.31.

PNR stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,894. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $62.63.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

