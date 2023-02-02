Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

PEN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Penumbra from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.25.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $257.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.82 and a 200-day moving average of $191.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $257.76.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,817 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,076,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $37,206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 14,529.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $26,159,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

