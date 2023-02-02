Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-$3.45 EPS.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a market cap of $246.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 33.6% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8,655.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 524,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 518,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

