Phillips Financial Management LLC Takes $179,000 Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of REET opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $30.02.

