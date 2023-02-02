PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.40.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
PJT Partners Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE PJT opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $81.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PJT Partners (PJT)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.