PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PJT opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $81.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

PJT Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in PJT Partners by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 738,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after acquiring an additional 62,122 shares in the last quarter. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 241,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.