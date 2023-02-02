PLC Ultima Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $200,965.40 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $200,965.40 and $488,935.01 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for about $414.92 or 0.01746920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

