Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $753.50

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 753.50 ($9.31) and last traded at GBX 552 ($6.82), with a volume of 212440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.48).

Polar Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £537.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,319.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 494 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 469.10.

Polar Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is 112.20%.

