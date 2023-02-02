Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark Sells 10,626 Shares

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

