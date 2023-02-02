Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark Sells 10,626 Shares

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE PII traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.60.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
