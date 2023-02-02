Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PII. MKM Partners started coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.
Polaris Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE:PII opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75. Polaris has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $127.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,416,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Polaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after purchasing an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
