Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PII. MKM Partners started coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

NYSE:PII opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75. Polaris has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $127.37.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,416,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Polaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after purchasing an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

