PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $428,768.00

PotCoin (POT) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $428,768.00 and $93.18 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00420097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00030061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014164 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017447 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004221 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,095,395 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

