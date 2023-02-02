PotCoin Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 117.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $279.29 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00421526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00030903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013878 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017698 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004217 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000431 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,095,364 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

