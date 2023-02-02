PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 2.1 %
PCH stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. 17,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,995. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
Read More
