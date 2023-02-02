PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 2.1 %

PCH stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. 17,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,995. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

