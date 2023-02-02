Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PREM stock opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Monday. Premier African Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.59 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £127.78 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.43.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

