Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $5.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,656. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth $237,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

