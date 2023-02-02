Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,254 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $473.81 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.59.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

